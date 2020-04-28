_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 28, 2020 - The cold war between the Director of Public Prosecutions (DCI) George Kinoti and the Director of Public Prosecution has continued to elicit mixed reactions from the public who are depending on the two to bring the culprits to justice.





Venting on Twitter, Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi weighed in on Kinoti and Haji's relationship, raising questions on their supremacy battle.









According to the city lawyer, Kinoti may be trying to sabotage Haji whom he believes is doing a good job.





He noted that Kinoti may be out to settle some political scores for his master, President Uhuru Kenyatta, but Haji is trying to stop him by following the law and the Constitution.





"Is the war between Haji and Kinoti a war along clear lines of political persecution (Kinoti and Jubilee political power brokers versus lawful prosecution? (Haji and Constitutionalism)," He tweeted on Monday.





