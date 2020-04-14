_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - A sex starved Kikuyu sex worker has complained how the corona virus pandemic has dealt a major blow to the sex business.





The aging woman, who earns a living through peddling flesh, said that ever since the pandemic broke out in Kenya, the sex business has been greatly affected.





She complained that there is a shortage of sex buyers and the few clients that she gets give her peanuts.





The cheap thigh vendor further revealed that some men give her as low as 100 bob - money that can’t buy a packet of unga in the current economy.





Although she was speaking in Kikuyu, the video has caused massive chaos online and widely shared.









Find someone who understands Kikuyu to translate it for you.





I swear this is crazy.



