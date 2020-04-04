_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, April 4, 2020 - Former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore’s widow Wambui Kamiru Collymore has taken to social media to celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary.





In the short but sweet message, Wambui thanked Bob for always being by her side and shared a photo of them cutting their wedding cake.





The two tied the knot in April 2016, in an invite-only wedding that was attended by close friends and family.





“4 years today, you made me, Mrs. C. Thank you for always being in my corner, Mr. C” read her tweet.





Mr. Collymore died on Monday, July 1, 2019, at his home after a long battle with blood cancer and was cremated at Kariakor Crematorium the following day.





Last month, Wambui revealed that she lost her sense of smell after losing her husband but it is slowly coming back after she finally came to terms with her husband’s death.





“The brain is interesting. My sense of smell has been gone for a number of months.





“This is linked to grief. Initially it frustrated me.





“Then I just accepted the process. Today it came back. Albeit abit wonky. E.g. burnt toast smells like rose petals. Still, I am grateful.” She posted on twitter.







