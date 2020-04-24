_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, April 24. 2020 - A couple on heat was spotted having sex on the balcony amid the corona virus pandemic.





Most countries across the world have enforced a lockdown to curtail the spread of the virus and this means most people are holed up indoors.





This couple decided to try something different by having sex on the balcony.





A snoopy tenant on the opposite apartment zoomed in and recorded the naughty couple enjoying the steamy moment.





And they were doing it in broad-daylight.





Watch video.







