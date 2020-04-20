_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 20, 2020 -A Jubilee Member of County Assembly who perished in a grisly road accident at Gilgil viewpoint along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway was driving under the influence of alcohol.





Karanja Mburu, the Lakeview Ward MCA, died on the spot after the car he was driving lost control and hit a tree.





The car(pictured below) was reduced to a wreck after the grisly road accident.













It has now emerged that the politician, who was close to Deputy President William Ruto, was drunk when the accident happened.





A video of the deceased in a house party with friends where alcohol flowed freely has surfaced.





According to reports, they broke curfew rules and partied all night long.





The MCA died on his way home in the wee hours of Saturday morning.





Here's a video of the MCA parting with friends before he met his death.

















