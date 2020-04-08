_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 - Kenyan midfielder, Victor Wanyama, has opened up on his departure from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur stating that the club’s hierarchy conspired to frustrate him.





The Kenyan skipper left Tottenham in March 4 after five years at the North London outfit and joined MLS outfit, Montreal Impact.





However, his last two seasons in England were consistently hampered by injuries which saw him fall down the pecking order.





Speaking on his last two seasons at Tottenham, Wanyama did not hold back.





“I was frustrated with how I was treated at Tottenham and it was bad,” Wanyama told CBC News.





“Most of them understood that I needed to get my happiness back and the only way to get my happiness back was to come and enjoy playing football again,”





“I lost a little bit of passion. For me to lose passion? I’m the guy that loves the game. I was so frustrated and I just wasn’t happy.





“The first thing (Jose Mourinho) told me, he was wondering why I wasn’t playing. I have to be playing.





“The problem wasn’t with the coach if you ask me. The problem was abit upstairs and they didn’t give me a chance. They tried to frustrate me.”





“I wanted to get my happiness back, my football happiness back. That’s when the manager here, called me and asked if I wanted to play. I said yes,”





On his move to Montreal Impact that is under the tutelage of Arsenal and France legend, Thierry Henry, Wanyama said:





“The Lion is coming to @MLS, I’m really happy to join an exciting club like @impactmontreal I believe the Saputo family, @ThierryHenry and the management at @impactmontreal have a great plan in place and I hope I can make a great contribution to the success of this project,”



