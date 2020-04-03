_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, April 3, 2020- It is four years since celebrated gospel singer Daddy Owen and his beautiful wife Faridah Wambui exchanged their marriage vows in a star studded ceremony.





To celebrate the fourth year anniversary the ‘Vanity’ hit-maker has penned a sweet message for his beau and mother of his two sons.





In a message on his Instagram account, Owen showered praises on Faridah for being a good mother to their two sons and a God-fearing wife.





Read his post below.





“First and foremost I want to thank God for the gift and favor in my life. The Bible says “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the LORD.”





“ To my wife Farida I just say thank you for understanding me and bng thr for me even when am stubborn or when things don’t go our way, I love how we try the “let’s sit and talk” and make it work though sometimes is really hard but we all know the answer is within us.





“I bless the LORD for our sons and the beautiful family we have, all this is the LORD’S doing!” said Daddy Owen.





“Happy 4Th Anniversary my dear wife, we have been through happy and tough times together, though many will never see or understand but is only the 2 of us who know the Truth but in all things we give thanks to God.





“ 4 years of happiness together is not a joke! (Is not like we don’t fight…)





“But the most important thing is we know how to reconcile after such moments.





I love you U make ths Luhya man so happy when I come home and I find amasebhebhe.. lhisutsa.. omurere.. emiroo,”





“May the LORD bless us with more and lots of wisdom. 🙏🙏🙏 ”