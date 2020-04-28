_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - Kenya’s hottest pastor, Lucy Natasha, stunned Netizens after she teased comedian Jesse during a live Instagram stream.





The sexy pastor, who was linked to a sexual affair with Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, confirmed that she keeps tabs with the secular world despite being a woman of God after she teased the comedian and asked him whether he is equal to the task in the bedroom if given a chance.





“Utawezana”? the sexy pastor teased the comedian while smiling, leaving Netizens stunned.





“Utawezana” is the new sexual phrase in town coined from Mejja’s club banger with Femi One.





Ladies use the sexual phrase to ask men if they are equal to the task in the bedroom and Natasha teased MC Jesse using the phrase, wanting to know if he is equal to the task.





Watch video.







