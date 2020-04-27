_________________________________________________________________________

Monday April 27, 2020 - Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of harboring ill motive in withdrawing his security.





However, he noted that the frustration, humiliation and embarrassment he is currently experience will not last forever because God is on his side.





In posts shared via his social media accounts, Sonko said that everyone has the freedom of expression in Kenya, as he questioned why his meeting with Deputy President William Ruto was branded as Tanga Tanga yet his meetings with other leaders went unquestioned.





Sonko insisted that he will honour invitations by any leader regardless of their political affiliation because of the respect he has for our leaders.





“ Kwani being invited by the DP to his office is what you call Tanga Tanga?”





“When Raila went with the DP to Tuju's house, does that mean Raila is in Tanga Tanga?”









“Two weeks ago Raila invited me to his Upperhill office and I went to see him, why didn't you people say I had joined ODM?”





“When the President meets with DP, is the President in Tanga Tanga?”





“If any leader be it Kalonzo, Mudavadi, Wetangula, or even the DP and Raila again, invites me for a meeting, I will honour that invitation for the respect I have for all our leaders.”





“We have democracy and freedom of association in Kenya.”





“Musiniletee Bwana the dark days za kufinya watu sehemu nyeti na pakari are over.”





“This frustration, humiliation and embarrassment won't last forever. ”





“There is a Living God in heaven who sees everything and whose time is the best, ” said Governor Sonko.





Governor Mike Sonko lost part of his drivers and bodyguards at both his Upper Hill private office and Mua Hills residence.





It's reported that the bodyguards were withdrawn amid a tussle between the governor and the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).





Governor Sonko had warned that he would end an agreement transferring four key functions to the national government and accused unnamed State House officers of hijacking the process.





The Kenyan DAILY POST