Monday, April 20, 2020 – US envoy to Kenya, Ambassador Kyle McCarter, has angered Kenyans on social media over his tweet about the COVID-19 situation in the country.





The vocal envoy took to twitter to lament that majority of Kenyans are not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing which are the two measures being advocated in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.





"Only a fraction of the wananchi are wearing masks and social distancing. None of us know the magnitude of this Wuhan flu but we must take basic known wise precautions." He tweeted.





Netizens asked the ambassador whether the US had donated masks to poor Kenyans who can’t afford them to which he replied:





"You would not be able to test in Kenya if not for the USA."





He also raised eyebrows just like his boss, President Donald Trump after he insisted on calling this deadly virus 'Wuhan Flu' in reference to its origin.





See his tweet and reactions below.











