_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, April 27, 2020 - US Ambassador to Kenya, Kyle McCarter, has called out Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony, for claiming a donation made by the American government as his county’s project.





Over the weekend, Governor Chepkwony announced that his county was in partnership with Kemri to have mass Covid19 testing at Walter Reed Laboratory in Kericho.





"KERICHO COUNTY READY FOR MASS #Covid_19 TESTING. THREAD I am proud to unveil mass COVID-19 testing at the KEMRI/Walter Reed Laboratory in Kericho today.





“We are proud of our collaboration with KEMRI which means that we can now conduct up to 2000 COVID19 tests per day," the Governor announced on twitter.





However, the Governor failed to disclose that the laboratory had been equipped by the US government- prompting McCarter to call him out on social media.





"You mean this equipment bought by the USA unveiled Jan30, 2020," the US Ambassador fired back on Twitter.





Chepkwony was forced to swallow his pride and ate the humble pie by taking to twitter to thank McCarter and the US government for equipping the lab.





"Yes indeed Amb McCarter. I acknowledge and appreciate the huge role that the United States has played in this process as I mentioned in my statement attached. What we launched yesterday was the deployment of this equipment towards mass testing for COVID-19," Chepkwony stated.





Recently, Ambasador McCarter bragged that Kenya world not be in a position to carry out Covid-19 tests with the help of the US.





A Kenyan asked the ambassador whether the US had donated masks to poor Kenyans who can’t afford them to which he replied:





"You would not be able to test in Kenya if not for the USA."





See the posts below.



