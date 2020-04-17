_________________________________________________________________________

Friday April 17, 2020 - Narc-Kenya Party Leader, Martha Karua, hit out at Deputy President William Ruto and his allies over fake news and warned against dragging her name into Jubilee wrangles.





"Desist from dragging my name into the Jubilee Party's internal dirty wars.”





“ I do not support Tanga Tanga or Kieleweke and any claims that I have made a call to the President of Kenya on behalf of his deputy is FALSE.”





"Let everyone carry their own cross - or as they say lie in the bed they made however thorny it may be,” Karua stated.





She was responding to a Facebook post by an unofficial Team Tanga Tanga page which purported that Karua warned President Uhuru Kenyatta about Ruto.





The Facebook post read, "President Kenyatta should be cautious when dealing with William Samoei Ruto.





"It is in the public domain that Dp Ruto enjoys over 68% of jubilee leadership and you know Raila Odinga is looking for an advantage, he might team up with William Ruto and he(Kenyatta) will remain with a few sycophants (Kieleweke).”





"Uhuru must tame his dogs and warn them on insulting his DP left right and centre, failure to do so then he must be ready for the consequences," Martha Karua.





Jubilee is currently in wrangles after changes in the leadership structure which have not gone down well with some of its members.



