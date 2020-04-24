_________________________________________________________________________

Friday April 24, 2020 - Former First Lady and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, yesterday donated food worth Ksh20 million to 12 children homes in her home area of Gatundu and in Nairobi.





The donations were made through her daughter Nyokabi Kenyatta and former Kiambu Woman Representative Ann Gathecha.





Nyokabi disclosed that the donations would see the children through at a time when the country is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.





Over 1,500 children, the elderly and those who have disabilities are set to benefit from the donations.





The donations included; 13 tonnes of soya, seven tonnes of porridge mix, 950 litres of oil, 750 kilograms of green grams, 2.5 tonnes of rice, 1.5 tonnes of beans and 100 bales of maize flour.





Some of the children's homes that are set to benefit from the donations include; Morning Star, Mji wa Huruma and Mama Ngina Children's Home in Nairobi.





On her part, the former women representative called for other well-wishers to donate to the vulnerable in the society at this trying time.





She further urged Kenyans to follow directives set by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government to curb the spread of the virus.





“Even as we embark to support our people, it is my plea that every Kenyan follows the government directives to the letter. We cannot afford to lose lives due to our ignorance,” she stated.





Gatundu South Deputy County Commissioner Stanley Kamande received the food donations and expressed his gratitude to the well-wishers.





