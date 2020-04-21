_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 21, 2020 - It i s just a matter of months before the faction leaning towards President Uhuru Kenyatta in the Jubilee Party actualizes its threats to quit the ruling outfit and join another party that is already registered.





According to sources, talks are already ongoing behind the scenes between the disgruntled members who are unhappy with DP William Ruto and the founders of the party that was registered last year.









The sources intimated that Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, is the one pulling the strings to have Uhuru’s ally dissociate themselves with the Jubilee empty shell.





Murathe is said to be pushing for the mass walkout to the new party, which he plans to use to negotiate for the position of prime minister, which which will be reserved for Uhuru, should the BBI report be adopted.



