Tuesday April 14, 2020 -President Uhuru Kenyatta’s life may be in danger going by what his bodyguards are doing during the dawn to dusk curfew enforced by the National Government.





On Sunday evening, a police officer attached to the Presidential Escort Unit was arrested at Embakasi road block for flouting curfew.





The officer identified as a Mr Kiragu is said to have been arrested at around 10 pm at the former GSU training school junction where a roadblock was erected.





The Prescot officer was directed by Major-General Ayub Matiri, the Commanding Officer of the National Command Centre for Covid-19, to head back but declined.





Mr Kiragu explained that he was from work and was headed to his place of residence as he had an early day.





The two were in an altercation with the Major Gen. describing Kiragu as indisciplined and was carrying a gun.





Kiragu even threatened to call President Uhuru Kenyatta but Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai ordered him arrested and disarmed.





The delinquent was taken to Embakasi Police Station but before he could be booked, was set free following Mutyambai’s intervention





The Kenyan DAILY POST









































