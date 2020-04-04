_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday April 4, 2020 - 40 police officers are staring at serious disciplinary action after they were put on the spot for aiding in land clashes in Marakwet East, Elgeyo Marakwet County.





According to reports, two chiefs had already been charged while four others also face the sack over similar crimes.





Elgeyo Marakwet County Commissioner Ahmed Omar stated that the officers along with the chiefs were major contributors to the clashes experienced in the sub-county, which have often led to several losses of life and destruction of property.





He further accused the officers of siding with clans in the clashes and also providing security for raiders.





“The chiefs and police officers have been leaking information to their respective clans about government efforts to quell the land clashes.”





“They have also been among the planners of the attacks on their rival clans and in some instance ambushing police officers responding to distress calls,” Omar stated.





Tensions of insecurity have been high in the county, with several families displaced resulting from conflicts in land ownership.





The region is alleged to often experience such clashes mostly during the rainy season, majorly between March and June.





According to the report clans often caught up in the clashes have included; include Kapsiren and Kabisyoi, Ketut and Kasagur, Kasegei and Katemuge, Karel and Kapkaw, Kabasiran and Kapkeny.



