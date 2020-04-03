_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Friday April 3, 2020 - Around 45 patients who arrived in the country on 24th March 2020 from various destinations, with the highest number being South Africa and put into isolation have expressed their concerns about how the President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government is treating them.





According to John Mwenda, one of those isolated due to COVID-19, the Government duped them into picking a cheap isolation facility but later changed tune midway through their isolation period.





"When we arrived in the country the government gave us options for facilities to choose from, with some of them being expensive for us, we choose the 20 dollars a day Co-operative University in Karen, but now the Government wants to charge us 52 dollars which is so expensive,” stated Mwenda.





The victims have accused the Government of turning the pandemic into a money-making activity doing business with them instead of assisting them to get through the virus.





''This quarantine is being turned into a business, why tell us to pay 52 dollars now while we agreed to be here for 20 dollars which is manageable?” he wondered.





They further lamented on poor testing skills used on them, as they have been only tested once since their arrival in the country 10 days ago.





''Since we came here apart from Wednesday 1st April when they took swabs from our noses, the only thing that the doctors do is come in daily and take our temperatures using the infrared thermometers nothing else,” he added.





James Kariuki, a university student who flew in from the United States of America also joined Mwenda in expressing his concerns.





''Now we have are facing a crisis in here, being frank everyone is tense.”





“They do not know what will happen next after they are done with the quarantine, maybe they will not be discharged,'' stated the student.



