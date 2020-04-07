_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 7, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government has reportedly rejected seven high-profile South Sudanese Coronavirus (Covid-19) patients, who were to be admitted at the Nairobi Hospital.





Media houses in South Sudan have already reported the incident though they refused to reveal the identities of the said patients.





To cement these rumors about the ugly incident on Sunday, South Sudan’s First Vice President Riek Machar, who is also the deputy chairman of South Sudan’s High Level Taskforce on coronavirus, said the case was of a traveller who had come from Netherlands.



“The Ministry of Health’s Rapid Response Team went to the clinic and collected the samples the same day."



"The initial test came positive."









"A second run of the confirmatory test also returned positive,” Dr Machar stated.





Machar even indicated that critically ill patients will be evacuated and transferred to Nairobi Hospital for treatment.





“The High Level Taskforce resolves to grant permission for medical evacuation of a critically ill South Sudanese citizen (pre-existing illness) to Kenya for further treatment at Nairobi National Hospital,” said Machar.





But Uhuru through internal Security Minister, Fred Matiangi rejected the patients who were to be airlifted to the Nairobi Hospital.



