Tuesday April 14, 2020 -The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced significant reductions of the prices of petroleum products in Kenya.





In a statement issued on Tuesday, EPRA said prices of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene have decreased by Sh18, Sh4 and Sh18 per litre respectively in the monthly review.





Super Petrol will now retail at Kshs.92.87 down from Sh110.87, Diesel will retail at Sh97.56 down from Sh101.65.





Kerosene will now retail at Sh77.28 down from Sh95.49 in March.





All these prices will be effected from midnight.





"The changes in in this month's prices are as a consequence of the average landed cost of imported super petrol decreasing by 34.61% from US$472.59 per cubic metre in February to US$309.03 per cubic metre in March," the statement from EPRA read.





Kenyans' relief over the decrease may, however, be short-lived as a special sitting of parliament today is slated to discuss the Tax Laws (Amendment) bill forwarded by the executive that may affect the price of fuel.





The proposed amendments include excise duty, fees and other charges in computing the taxable value for fuel.



