Sunday, April 12, 2020-

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government has banned uncoordinated food donations and distribution, directing that the activities be done through county governments, Commissioners and COVID-19 Fund Board only.





In a statement issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, the government noted that while the acts were well-intentioned, they had led to a breach of the social distancing guidelines as set out by the Health Ministry, besides creating disorder.





Donors and well-wishers based in Nairobi have been asked to reach out to the Kenya COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund headquartered at the KICC’s first floor.





The fund is run by Jane Karuku and Kennedy Kihara who are Chairperson and Secretary to the Fund respectively who can be reached on 0772 429949.





At the county level, those willing to help will be required to liaise with the county governments or county commissioners who will, in turn, oversee the distribution.





The ban came a day after two women were killed during a food donation event sponsored by NASA leader, Raila Odinga in Kibra on Thursday.





The two middle-aged women died as a result of a stampede as residents scrambled for food like pigs.



