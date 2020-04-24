_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Friday April 24, 2020 – Furious Kenyans have demanded the arrest and prosecution of Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen for violating the Government's directive on social distancing by holding public gathering despite the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.





This is after he and a host of other leaders including Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi visited victims of Chesogon floods and landslides at Sambalat Temporary Rescue Centre and Weiwei village in Embobut on Thursday and held meeting with them oblivious of the dangers they were putting them to.





During the forum, the senator called out Regional Commissioner George Natembeya and the National Government for giving up on the search and recovery mission so fast yet other bodies were still missing.





"Of the 28 people who died in Marakwet only 5 bodies were found.”





“It’s very sad that the Regional Commissioner has called off the search.”





“Very unfortunate for the state to give up so fast.”





“Even then we have supported our local men to continue the search and this afternoon they found one body," he said via his Twitter handle.







The leaders, however, failed to prevail upon the locals who arrived in droves to listen to their message of hope amid the storms of deadly floods.





While netizens acknowledged the Senate majority leader for showing compassion and leadership by standing with his electorates, many did not spare him for failing to ensure social distancing was maintained and adhered to during the meeting.



