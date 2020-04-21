_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 21, 2020 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has allocated a whopping Sh72 million to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga just a few days after freezing his and former Vice Presidents' KSh 1.5 billion pension budget.





The funds will be used to run the office of the former prime minister in a reduced budget following the COVID-19 crisis that has forced the state to re-organise its expenditure.





According to the National Treasury, Raila would get KSh 20 million for insurance cover and another KSh 26 million for purchase of vehicles and other transport equipment.





He was also allocated KSh 10 million to purchase new office furniture and general equipment while his cars would be maintained at a cost of KSh 4.2 million.





His fuel and lubricant costs would cost taxpayers KSh 1.5 million.





The former PM, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and other former VPs will, however, not enjoy their retirement benefits after the government channeled their funds to the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund Board to be used to combat the virus.





This came at a time when the economy was on its knees due to the Coronavirus pandemic which had halted most operations.



