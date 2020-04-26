_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday, April 26, 2020 -President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed claims that his government has allowed British scientists to conduct COVID -19 vaccine trial in Kenya.





Addressing the State on Saturday, Uhuru said his government cannot allow Kenyans to be used as guinea pigs by Western countries.





Uhuru made the remarks after BBC’s Medical Correspondent Fergus Walsh said during an interview that a team of scientists from Oxford University were working on a coronavirus vaccine which will be tried in Kenya if they don’t get early quick results in the U.K.





“….. the team in Oxford have developed a successful prototype against another type of coronavirus; MERS, and they have also developed vaccines against malaria,” he said.





“If they don’t get early quick results in the UK they are considering a trial in Kenya where the epidemic of coronavirus will be on the rise…”





The remarks by Fergus triggered massive reactions from Kenyans who demanded that the government addresses that matter.





The Head of State said if there will be trials in Kenya, all Kenyans will be notified and there will nothing secret that will be allowed to happen.



