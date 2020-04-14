_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 14, 2020-

Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has claimed that he was sacked by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration for refusing to betray Deputy President William Ruto.





In an exclusive interview with one of the local dailies, Itumbi revealed a nefarious plot hatched by State House mafia of frustrating the DP to stop his ambitions of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta who is in his second and final term of his term.





Itumbi has also spilled the beans on how far a clique of individuals, whom he did not name, was allegedly prepared to ‘completely finish Ruto’.





A meeting was convened. The aim was to develop a strategy to stop William Ruto from becoming President in 2022,” he explained.





“A few people were told to develop ideas that would inform the strategy. Four points were adopted as the pillars that would drive out Ruto and completely finish him. That is the day I made my decision. I would not be part of the betrayal,” he said.





The DP increasingly appears sidelined from key decision-making meetings in government and on Sunday hit out at those he accused of rocking Jubilee Party.



