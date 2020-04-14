_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday April 14, 2020

-Former Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe has castigated Deputy President William Ruto for opposing the looming membership changes in Jubilee Party that have sparked internal squabbles in the ruling coalition.





Ruto who is Jubilee Party Deputy Party leader has been opposing the changes saying they have been engineered by political rejects led by Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju and cowdung Murathe.





On Sunday, the DP vehemently denied any involvement of President Kenyatta in the proposed changes.





“The president and party leader of JP did not and cannot be party to any fraudulent and illegal changes to officials of our party. This is the work of political rejects, con men and fraudsters who’s party allegiance is already elsewhere. They should give us a break and leave JP alone,”Ruto wrote on social media.





But according to Murathe, the changes were ordered by the President himself and urged Ruto to hug a transformer.





In a video clip, Murathe threatened to beat Ruto badly if he keeps opposing the party membership changes.





Here is the video



















