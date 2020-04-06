_________________________________________________________________________

Monday April 6, 2020

-President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a total lockdown of Nairobi following coronavirus pandemic that have ravaged the city.





Addressing a press conference, Uhuru said Nairobi directive starts today (Monday) at 7 pm while that of the other counties will begin from Wednesday.





Uhuru said a majority of people who have contracted the disease are Nairobi residents, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa counties.





The President said 82 per cent of Covid-19 have been in Nairobi and 14 per cent have been in the other Coastal counties.





"`This virus doesn’t care about the size of your wallet...in defeating it ..we should face the enemy standing side by side. Our unity is demonstrated by each Kenyan going the extra mile," he said.





"Make no mistake, we are at war and we must be together if we shall win this war."

"There is a choice that we are asked to make. Do we carry out as normal or carry it as an emergency and fundamentally change the way we act," he said.





"We are being called upon by our children to show the greatness in us by how we respond to this virus."





Uhuru said the wearing of masks and washing will save lives adding that Kenyans must stick to measures to curb the spread.





"We must avoid all areas and comply with government directives and we must be careful," he said.





The President said after receiving advice for medical doctors it was proper for everyone to wear masks.





"Kenyans should wear a mask while in public places. There will be thousands of tailors who will make these masks," he said.





He said these tailors will be provided with the proper communication of what is required.



