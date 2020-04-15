_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 15, 2020 - A male Kenyan truck driver is among two positive COVID-19 cases that were announced by the Ministry of Health in Uganda on Tuesday.





According to a press statement signed by Director General of Health Services, Henry Mwebesa, the 27-year-old is said to have been among the 372 truck drivers who had been tested on Tuesday for the virus.





"His sample was collected at Malaba point of entry," read a statement in part.





The Ministry further informed that the man would be returned to Kenya to receive treatment.





"Arrangements are being made to return him to Kenya for treatment close to his family.





"The Ministry of Health is currently testing all truck drivers (cargo transporters) for COVID-19 who come into the country via various borders," read an excerpt of the statement.





Attempts to get response from Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna proved futile as calls went unanswered.





The total number of those who have tested positive in Uganda as at Tuesday, April 14, is 55.





The Kenyan DAILY POST