_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Wednesday April 15, 2020 - Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya has said he is ready to step down if he will not end the ongoing skirmishes between Siria and Uasin Gishu clans.





"I have said this, and today I reiterate, that if this will not end under my watch I will go home, but before I go I must push on to ensure this conflict comes to an end and people go back to their farms," he said.





This comes even as he blamed many of the Maasai community leaders from Trans Mara West, among them Narok County Governor Samuel Tunai, for giving a blind eye to the fights.





Dozens of youth have been killed since the conflict began, with more others maimed in the four decade long conflict.





The clans are contesting demarcation along the common boundary, dividing them with the Siria, claiming part of the land was adjudicated to the Uasin Gishu clan.





Natembeya, who visited the region on Friday, has since ordered a curfew starting from 4pm to 7am in a drastic move aimed at stemming further killings.





According to Natembeya, it is now do or die in the efforts to end this blood-letting.





Consequently, more police units have been deployed to the troubled Enorateet - Nkararo border and Ol Doonya villages to stop the violence.





He said they will not leave until the killings end.





"They are under firm instructions to put this violence to rest and give peace a chance," stated Natembeya.





Natembeya also put the area chiefs on notice saying they have a role to play in ending the violence.





He urged Governor Samuel Tunai, himself a Siria, and area MP Gideon Konchella, to reign in on their people and forge unity.





Natembeya said maximum force will be used if that is the language the residents will understand.





"We are ready to deploy big guns if that is what they want.”





“This senseless war must end," the regional commissioner said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST