Thursday April 23, 2020- President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government has moved to repossess a 1,600-acre land in Ruai which has long been associated with Deputy President William Ruto.





The prime land on Kangundo Road in Nairobi, is one of two parcels that has been taken back by the State for the expansion of Nairobi’s main sewerage plant.





“The government today embarked on an operation to repossess over 3,000 acres of the Dandora Estate Waste Sewerage Treatment Plant, located in Ruai, which has been grabbed by private entities,” said a joint statement by Lands and Physical Planning Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri, and his Water, Sanitation and Irrigation counterpart Joseph Irungu.





The PSs named the affected parcels as LR 28706, measuring 1,605 acres, which is owned by Renton Company Limited.





Renton Company Limited is associated with Deputy President William Ruto and he is said to have been grabbed the land with the assistance of William ole Ntimama, the then Local Government minister.





The second parcel is registered under Offshore Trading Company Limited, which is owned by former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo.





Ruto and Jirongo were prominent members of the infamous Youth for Kanu 92 lobby group which was formed to campaign for the re-election of President Daniel Moi in the 1992 multiparty elections.





