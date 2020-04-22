_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 22, 2020

-President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the commander in Chief of Armed Forces, has reportedly instructed Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to take pay cut to assist in fighting Coronavirus disease.





In a memo to all military barracks in the country, the President informed the officers that they have to take a pay cut due to effects of the viral disease that has so caused a great impact in the economy.





“The threat and severity of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue to pose health and socio-economic challenges across the world. Thus, the government has established the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, in order to strengthen its response capacity,” the memo reads in part.





According to the memo, Lieutenant Colonels and above will have to take a 20 percent pay cut, 2/Lieutenant Colonels to Majors will take a 10 percent basic pay while Private to Warrant officers in rank one will contribute Sh750.



