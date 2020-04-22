_________________________________________________________________________
Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis, love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or go to
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
Wednesday April 22, 2020-President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the commander in Chief of Armed Forces, has reportedly instructed Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to take pay cut to assist in fighting Coronavirus disease.
In a memo to all military barracks in the country, the President informed the officers that they have to take a pay cut due to effects of the viral disease that has so caused a great impact in the economy.
“The threat and severity of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue to pose health and socio-economic challenges across the world. Thus, the government has established the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, in order to strengthen its response capacity,” the memo reads in part.
According to the memo, Lieutenant Colonels and above will have to take a 20 percent pay cut, 2/Lieutenant Colonels to Majors will take a 10 percent basic pay while Private to Warrant officers in rank one will contribute Sh750.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
fraudster asshole!ReplyDelete
nobody asked you for to take the pay cut: you foolishly borrowed Chinese loans to loots at the same time. Why don't you use those loots to pay the debts and pay salaries of all the citizens of the republic of Kenya your abyss regime is forcing them to take a pay cut.
COVID-19 is a blessing - your've been stealing our taxes and banking aboard in your useless trips and blaming it on the DP.
As your zombies operating from OP and in your robber of CSs & PSs and with that handshake vampire and asshole pussy atwoli have been soiling the DP. Every citizen know the DP is not the thief but you asshole fraudster vampire election thief.