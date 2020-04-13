_________________________________________________________________________

National Government has ordered embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko to hand over Ksh15 billion to Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director-General Mohammed Badi and his team.





In a letter by Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, the government ordered the Governor to hand over accounts to Major General and his team.





The Sh 15 billion formed nearly half of City Hall's Sh 36.9 billion Budget for the 2019/2020 financial year.





To free up the funds, the county budget was significantly adjusted with Sh203 million slashed from the office of the Governor and the Deputy.





Of this, Sh 98 million was cut from the budget of administration and support services under the office of the governor and his deputy.





Similarly, another Sh 40 million was trimmed from the security and safety management programme.





As of March 17, Sonko signed the handover bill that transferred four key dockets to NMS under Badi.





The four are Health, Planning, and Development, Transport, Public Works and Ancillary Services,



