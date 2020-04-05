_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday April 5, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta was among the nine African Heads of State that held a conference call with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the fight of Covid-19 in the continent.





The mini-summit brought together a host of world leaders including Macron, Uhuru, Egyptian President Fattah El Sisi, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom.





South African President and 2020 Chairman of the African Union Cyril Ramaphosa, Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, DR Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi.





Senegalese President Macky Sall, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.





Chairperson of the AU Commission Moussa Faki and Director of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) John Nkengasong.





"Determine the continent's priorities to combat the virus in coordination with international partners and consult on the recent G20 Summit's results and coordination with its countries on the African needs," stated Egypt's Presidential Spokesperson Bassam Rady.





According to reports, the leaders discussed the need for Africa to stand together, speak with one voice, and work through financial institutions to mobilize resources and harmonize the support from international partners.





They also agreed to invite the remaining African countries to make possible contributions to the continental anti-COVID-19 Fund.





The Kenyan DAILY POST