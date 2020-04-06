_________________________________________________________________________

Monday April 6, 2020 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has moved to make the life of Kenyans more miserable during this time of Coronavirus pandemic.





In a press briefing yesterday, Ministry of Health, Chief Administrative Secretary, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, announced that all victims of the Coronavirus pandemic had to be buried within 24 hours, something most Kenyans are not comfortable with as it may upset their culture and traditions.









“We want to reiterate that persons who pass away due to Coronavirus will have to be buried within 24 hours from the time of death.”





“And the burials are restricted to less than 15 close family members,” said Dr Mwangangi.





The directive is aimed at containing the spread of the virus to people especially relatives and morgue attendants who come into contact with infected bodies.





As of Sunday, Kenya had recorded 4 Covid-19-related deaths, with the latest victim being a six-year-old boy, who is feared to have infected several medics at the Kenyatta National Hospital after they came into contact with him without protective equipment.





The Kenyan DAILY POST