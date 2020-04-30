_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 30, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday agreed to formulate a common approach for the testing of truck drivers at border points for Covid-19 with his Ugandan and Rwandan counterparts Yoweri Museveni and Paul Kagame.





This is in effort to addressing the Coronavirus issue which has caused confusion and sparked fear in border communities in recent weeks.





The leaders concurred after Museveni reached out to Uhuru and Kagame in a phone call at night, with the Ugandan leader revealing they had 'a very long discussion'.





Museveni further disclosed that he also called Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli , asserting, however, that they discussed issues unrelated to the testing of truck drivers.





"I had a very long discussion with H.E Uhuru Kenyatta and H.E Paul Kagame regarding truck drivers.”





“I also talked to H.E Magufuli JP on a slightly different subject.”





"However, President Kenyatta and President Kagame agreed that we can have a common plan for truck drivers," Museveni shared.





The announcement is expected to pave the way for policy experts to formulate protocols that could be implemented at border points to keep businesses going and further curb the spread of Coronavirus.





Uganda had started imposing stringent rules for Kenyan truck drivers going through Busia after at least five truck drivers from Kenya tested positive for Covid-19 in Uganda.





It had been revealed that among measures being considered by Ugandan authorities was for Kenyan drivers to be required to abandon their trucks at the border, and Ugandan drivers to cover the final mile.



