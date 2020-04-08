_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 8, 2020 - The resident corporation tax rate reduction from 30% to 25% that President Uhuru Kenyatta mentioned in his speech on March 25, as part of fiscal measures undertaken to combat the harsh economic effects of Covid-19, is not captured in the actual tax amendment bill.





The proposed bill included everything else he mentioned in his address but the omission of the resident corporation tax reduction has raised eyebrows, leading to closer scrutiny of the bill in question.





A breakdown of the proposed bill carried out by BDO Global (the world's fifth-largest accounting and advisory network), stated that the glaring omission would have to be addressed once the bill is tabled in the House.





Despite being pushed as a means to cushion the country against the expected negative effects on the economy following the Coronavirus pandemic, the bill's proposals are wholesome and are set to affect Kenyans long after the outbreak has been contained.





For example, under the proposed changes, a total of 49 items would be declassified as exempt from VAT and moved into the VATABLE category where a 14% charge will be attached.





Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi, has since written to the Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai regarding the contents of the proposed bill, going on to highlight various shortcomings.





"It was expected that the bill would only cover the implementation of these changes (President Uhuru's proposed tax changes)”





“Our review of the Bill, however, reveals otherwise.”





“We note there is the introduction of significant and far-reaching measures which will impact the public negatively," Havi's letter reads in part.





The bill was set to be discussed in the House on April 8, but the sitting was cancelled on short notice.





