Tuesday April 14, 2020 - Jubilee Party's Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has hinted at the formation of a new Coalition Government after meeting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli.





Murathe said President Uhuru Kenyatta-allied politicians were not obliged to remain in the much-troubled Jubilee Party but could decide to move to a much bigger and better formation with Raila on board.





Speaking after meeting Atwoli in his Kajiado home yesterday, Murathe said Kenya needs a Coalition Government to strengthen the fabric of national unity, after the Coronavirus pandemic.









"It is not like we cannot move on and leave the party to them.”





“You have mentioned baba here, people can expect new formation in the future.”





“In fact, if you ask me, post Coronavirus, this country probably needs a Government of national unity to bring everyone together," he said.





His utterances were echoed by the COTU boss who solidified the idea that a new formation could be brewing.





"In the Kenya you know, formations are obvious, and nobody stops formations," the COTU boss.





Atwoli further said that there was no problem in isolating Deputy President William Ruto because he started the isolation after going against Uhuru.





"He is excluding himself.”





“He has run away from Jubilee and the President," Atwoli said.





Member of Parliament for Suna East, Junnet Mohammed, Senator James Orengo were also part of the discourse which also involved plans to isolate the second in command and his supporters.



