Wednesday April 23, 2020- Law Society of Kenya (LSK) chairman, Nelson Havi, has poured cold water on the decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta of appointing Retired Judge Erastus Githinji Mwaniki as Chairman of the Tax Appeals Tribunal.





In a Kenya Gazette Notice dated April 15, 2020, Uhuru through National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani appointed Githinji to the position for a period of five years.





But a section of Kenya’s legal minds has termed Githinji’s appointment as illegal

LSK chairman, Nelson Havi termed the President‘s decision as “moronic” since Justice Githinji is 71 years and he may die because of Coronavirus disease.





“This is Justice (Rtd) Erastus Mwaniki Githinji. He was admitted to the bar in 1976, a year before I was born. He is 71 years old. He is a retired CoA Judge and in the Covid-19 vulnerable category. The Government has appointed him Chairman of Tax Appeals Tribunal. It is moronic,” Havi wrote on his Twitter page.





Also renowned city lawyer , Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has stated that the old geezer is not qualified for the job for the simple reason that he is a retired judge.





“The law stipulates that for a person to be appointed Chairperson of the Tax Appeals Tribunal he/she must be qualified to be appointed as a judge of the High Court,” Ahmednasir said.



