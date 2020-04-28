_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Tuesday April 28, 2020 - National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has weighed in on the war between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, which borders along with Kenyatta's friendship with Opposition Leader Raila Odinga.





Duale warned Raila to be ready for another betrayal of his life, arguing that Uhuru and Ruto had a secret card against him.





The Garissa Town MP was responding to reports that Kenyatta had the power to break Jubilee and form a coalition with Odinga.





"You think you have fixed William Ruto, you will be shocked.”





“‘Baba’ will be shocked.”





“There is a secret card between Uhuru and Ruto," Duale warned.





On the merger between Kenyatta and Odinga, Duale argued that it would take more than the reported veto powers Kenyatta has, to pull such a card on Ruto.





"Mark my words, Jubilee will be one.”





“Uhuru Kenyatta will back William Ruto.”





“ All these stories, my friend, for you to go to a merger, you must call a National Delegates Conference (NDC) after National Executive Council (NEC) and National Governing Council (NEC) which is yet to happen.”





"The Constitution does not allow the formation of a Government of National Unity.”





“The only time we had a GNU was when we had the National Accord in 2008," Duale proclaimed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST