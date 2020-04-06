_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Monday April 6, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta reportedly dropped Deputy President William Ruto from his inner circles ahead of the 2022 General Elections.





The President has even gone ahead to instruct his security to ensure Ruto does not set foot in State House with his security.





The move to isolate Ruto from State House and block him started when powerful forces surrounding Uhuru lobbied and managed to have CS Fred Matiang’i chair weekly Cabinet meetings.





Since the outbreak of covid-19, the meetings are now held twice per week under the stewardship of Matiangi.





The meetings are held to assess the implementation of all government agendas.



According to sources, Ruto was sidelined after Uhuru was briefed that his deputy was roaming around the country officiating and launching development projects not budgeted for.





Those in the know however say those around Uhuru were fearing that Ruto’s workaholic nature was making Uhuru look lazy and so he had to be slowed.





Further, Ruto is being sidelined after reports that foreign investors eyeing lucrative state tenders were being forced to part with millions of shillings in kickbacks by his allies led by Farouk Kibet and his fundraiser David Muge.



To complicate matters for Ruto, all the staff at presidency seen to be allied to him and were spying on his behalf at State House have been moved.





The last staff to be shown the doors was when with orders from state house, Public Service Commission scrapped five positions within the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit and terminated the contracts of those who were holding the posts.