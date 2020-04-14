_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Tuesday April 14, 2020 - Former Presidential candidate Abduba Dida has branded President Uhuru Kenyatta a coward over the recent wrangles within the ruling Jubilee Party.





"So Jubilee Party tried to replace its ghost officials with active ones.”





“Their party leader is a coward.”





“He should sign the letters himself.”





“Using Sec-Gen, DCI, DPP to fight his battles only makes it worse.”





“He is making the wrong people very powerful.”





“Castrate the bull yourself," Dida stated.





Cracks within the ruling party became public news on January 6, 2019, when the vocal Vice-Chairman, David Murathe, quit the party, citing the conflict of interest in his bid to block Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.





However, a year down the line, the Jubilee stalwart has reclaimed his position and informed the public that his resignation letter was never responded to by the party leader, which implied that he was still the vice-chair.





“Anyone doubting whether I’m still the party’s vice-chairman should confirm with the Registrar of Political Parties and will know that I’m still in charge.”





“As at now, the party is intact but in the near future we shall have a new political formation,” he said.





His party's Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, affirmed that the only issue that was delaying party elections was the desegregation of membership to the Ward level.





The Kenyan DAILY POST