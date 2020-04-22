_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday April 22, 2020-

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he has no constitutional powers to compel landlords waive rent to tenants over Coronavirus disease.





In an interview with Journalists at State House, Nairobi, Uhuru said that would be overstepping the government’s mandate on private properties.





The Head of State however, said he can only appeal to the landlords to be humane during the pandemic.





“These are tough times or all Kenyans. There many landlords who have refused to chase away tenants during this crisis. As humans, let us show mercy and be understanding during this time,” he said.





The President assured the nation that no Kenyan will have their electricity and water supply cut off due to pending bills amid the economic slowdown.





In addition, President Kenyatta said the government will give needy families weekly stipends to cushion them from the negative effects of COVID-19 on the economy.



