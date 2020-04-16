_________________________________________________________________________

Friday April 16, 2020

-Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has blasted Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, saying he is doing little to stop the spread of Coronavirus.





In a tweet on Thursday, Abdullahi said what Kagwe and his team are doing is just a shoddy job.





The tough talking lawyer argued that Kagwe had no discernible strategy to contain the spread of coronavirus and had been reduced to just announcing daily updates on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.





In a series of tweets, Ahmednasir said Kagwe had been feeding Kenyans with the same menu for four weeks in a row and was leading Kenyans to "nowhere".





"Despite being nationalised and widely glorified, CS Kagwe and his team have for four weeks fed Kenyans the same menu of "today 4 people tested positive".

Kenyans are not only very skeptical but are of the view that Kagwe and his team are "all hat and no cattle" simply not up to job," Ahmednasir tweeted.





The lawyer wondered why mass testing of Kenyans had not yet began despite many promises made by the Ministry of Health.





"What is next step after this stale strategy of "today 4 people tested positive". Can't we move beyond the ritual of announcing the people who test positive? How prepared are our hospitals for a full blown crisis? Do we have machines for mass testing? Is the disease out of control?" he posed.



