Monday April 27, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto yesterday held a church service inside his Karen home, eliciting mixed reactions.





While some criticized the DP for flouting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive on public gatherings and social distancing, others thanked him for doing the country a lot of good by praying to God to save Kenya from the deadly Coronavirus.





Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, hailed the DP for holding Kenya in prayers at this difficult time, and blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta, who should be leading the country into prayers to avert the COVID-19 disaster, for converting State House Chapel into a bar.





He alluded that the President was busy drinking while Kenyans were dying to Coronavirus.





“The Family Priest DP @WilliamsRuto, delivers the sermon to family at the home Chapel.”





“Just FYI, @StateHouseKenya has a Retreat. In the retreat a Gazebo, a restaurant and a bar,” Itumbi stated.





“The @StateHouseKenya Chapel was built at the Bishop Bourne, the official residence of the Anglican Archbishop.”





“It is the building next to State House Gate A.”





“Just general FYI, for those interested.”





“Some Kenyan Presidents, spent time in that chapel as documented in some books,” he added.





Ruto disclosed that during the sermon yesterday, he together with his family members prayed for various issues affecting the country including the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the health workers who are the forefront fighting the outbreak.



