Monday, April 13, 2020

-President Uhuru Kenyatta's government has reportedly ordered thousands of body bags from China as one way of containing Novel Coronavirus commonly known as COVID-19.





The disease which has its origin in Wuhan, China, has already claimed the lives of 8 and infected 197 Kenyans.





According to the Ministry of Health(MOH) preliminary statistics, the next two weeks are very crucial since it is the time the graph of death starts to rise exponentially.





To prepare for the foreseeable future, the MOH has procured thousands of body bags to bury Kenyans in case they pay the ultimate price due to COVID-19.





Here are photos of body bags arriving at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)







