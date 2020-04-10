_________________________________________________________________________

Friday April 10, 2020- President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly prevailed upon Kirinyaga County MCAs to drop impeachment motion against Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru.





Uhuru through Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, warned MCAs of dire consequences should they proceed with impeaching Waiguru.





Following the threats on Thursday, a section of MCAs say they have lost interest in impeaching Anne Waiguru.





The ward reps, who had signed to have Waiguru removed from office, now claim they were “misled”.





The MCAs, seven in number out of the total 33, accompanied Waiguru to Kagio Market on on Friday for COVID-19 sensitisation campaign.





Led by Kangai Ward Representative, John Gitari, the MCAs apologised to the county chief, saying someone “misled” them to support the ouster bid.





The ward reps, however, did not reveal the identity of the person who “misled” them.





Gitari said they decided to change their mind after Jubilee Party said it wasn’t in support of the Waiguru-removal plot.



