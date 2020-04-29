_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has sacked Raila Odinga’s confidant and former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo, as the Chairman of the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Board.





This comes days after Kenyans condemned the facility for the manner in which it handled the late prolific Kiswahili author, Ken Walibora.





The Siku Njema author was knocked down by a Matatu in Nairobi and rushed to KNH but he was never attended for over ten hours and later succumbed to his injuries.









At the same time, Uhuru has appointed George Opondo Ooko to take over from Gumbo in a gazette notice dated April 22.









Ooko's appointment will take effect from April 21, 2020, up to May 2, 2022.





Gumbo was been appointed in May 2019 for a three-year term which has now ended prematurely having served for a year.





The former Rarieda MP and once Chairman of the powerful parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC), unsuccessfully vied for the Siaya gubernatorial seat but lost to the current Governor Cornel Rasanga in the 2017 elections.