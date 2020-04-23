_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 23, 2020 - Kenyans stranded in Britain due to the Coronavirus pandemic can now breathe a sigh of relief after President Uhuru Kenyatta agreed to send a plane to bring them home.





This follows a fruitful negotiations between the British High Commission and the Government of Kenya.





The flight is set to leave Nairobi on Friday, April 24 with British nationals who were stranded in Kenya due to cancellation of inbound and outbound flights within the Kenyan airspace on March 25.





However, the trip will cost each passenger Ksh 56,000 inclusive of Coronavirus tests in London before being allowed to board, with those having small children required to pay an extra charge of Ksh 5,600.





Once they arrive in the country, they are expected to go into a mandatory 14 day quarantine period at their own cost in a quarantine facility of their choice within Nairobi.





Kenyans have been calling on the Government to evacuate its citizens who are stranded abroad and being subjected to hate and racial discrimination, after videos and images surfaced online, showing Kenyans and other African nationals in China being chased out of their apartments and forced into quarantine.



