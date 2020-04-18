_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday April 18, 2020 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has offered to evacuate Kenyans in China in the wake of escalating racism and tough living conditions in the Asian nation.





This is after the Kenyans decried being mistreated in China, saying they had been evicted from their house and were forced to live in the streets.





They also lamented at how they had been subjected to forced Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests.





However, the Embassy listed down that for one to be airlifted back home, they would carter for their own expenses, which include air tickets.





They should also file details with the Embassy and must be Coronavirus free.





A Kenyan in China confirmed that the Government had reached out to them and plans were underway, adding that they were also trying to find a way to ensure that Kenyans who do not have residence permits were also flown back home.





"I can confirm this and it is being organised by Ambassador Macharia Kamau, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”





“The main purpose is to assist the aggrieved, these are ones with no residence permits.”

“The government will arrange for them to be given amnesty.”





"However, they will incur so much, because remember after paying approximately $1,000 (Ksh 106,000) as air ticket, they will also have to quarantine for 14 days in Kenya upon landing. Or maybe even 28 days," the source said.





Their parents in Kenya had also disclosed that the discrimination was at its peak, detailing that money could not have even bought their freedom as they were denied access to every transaction.





"Our relatives are stuck in China. Even if we send them money, they can't transact as they are not even allowed into shops,” one parent stated.





"I will organise my daughter to return home.”





“We will also ensure the measures for quarantine are adhered to. She sent me the message and we are looking for a way through," one parent stated.





The Government has earlier on ruled out any possibility of evacuating Kenyans who are languishing in China.





The Kenyan DAILY POST