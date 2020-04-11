_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday April 11, 2020 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken action after a report that Kenyans and other Africans have been forced to live in the streets after they were evicted from their houses in China following claims that they are COVID-19 positive.





In a press statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Government stated that it had raised the complaint with Beijing over the issue.





Additionally, the Ministry informed that it was working with the Chinese authorities to tackle the matter expeditiously.





"The Ministry's attention has been drawn to information concerning the situation of some Kenyan nationals in China specifically with regard to a recent decision by the Government of China to undertake stringent testing of foreigners and Chinese nationals alike, to forestall imported and asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in Guangzhou and other areas of China.”





"Unfortunately, these measures have in some instances precipitated unfair responses against foreigners particularly of African origin, from some members of the local community in Guangzhou, especially landlords," read the statement in part.





The Foreign Affairs Ministry asserted that it had received assurances that the Government of China had taken the matter seriously.





In addition, the Ministry stated that the local authorities in Guangzhou have been tasked to take immediate action to safeguard the legitimate rights of the Africans concerned.





"In view of this commitment and cooperation, we expect an early and comprehensive resolution of this matter to the benefit of Kenyan nationals in China," read an excerpt of the statement.





In conclusion, the Foreign Affairs Ministry assured that the Embassy in China remained available to attend to any challenges by Kenyans in the Country.





“All Kenyans in China are therefore encouraged to remain in touch with the Embassy either directly or through their Kenyan community leaders," read the statement.





The Kenyan DAILY POST