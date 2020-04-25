_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday April 25, 2020- President Uhuru Kenyatta has spoken to Kenyans on whether he will lock Nairobi and Mombasa counties over surge of COVID -19 cases in the last week.





In the last one week, Nairobi has registered 79 new cases with Mombasa recording 44 cases.





In an interview with several radio stations, Uhuru insisted that his government is pulling out all the stops to ensure that Kenya does not resort to a total lockdown.





“We do not want to go for a total lockdown. We have said that as many people as possible should work from home, but we have allowed those that must go to work to do so. But even then, they must follow the guidelines we have given out,”Uhuru said.





“People can still get food from markets; we have given farmers fertilisers to continue planting, and we have listed food transportation as an essential service. Food security remains one of our main focus as a government.” Uhuru added.





The father of the nation was speaking to Kenyans through Radio Citizen, Radio Jambo, Radio Maisha, Milele FM and KBC Radio Taifa.



